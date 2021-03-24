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How China Waged A Covert War On The US Using Covid-19
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30 views • March 24, 2021
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I feel compelled to note that this video criticizes the country of China, and some Chinese politicians. It does not criticize or demonize the Chinese people, who are victims of China themselves, nor any other Asian people.
We can't allow debate over important issues to be stifled by false claims of hate speech.
China, with the help of the praise of the World Health Organization, helped set the global precedent for authoritarian lockdowns in Wuhan. Then the country basically carried on as normal while the rest of the world damaged their economies.
China emerged stronger, and the West weakened, which was likely the entire plan in the first place.
This is not even discussing the possibility that China created or spread the virus, but rather how China took advantage of the situation to position itself to become the global dominant superpower.
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/JoeJarvis/
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Odysee/ LBRY: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@joejarvis:4
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/joejarvis
I feel compelled to note that this video criticizes the country of China, and some Chinese politicians. It does not criticize or demonize the Chinese people, who are victims of China themselves, nor any other Asian people.
We can't allow debate over important issues to be stifled by false claims of hate speech.
China, with the help of the praise of the World Health Organization, helped set the global precedent for authoritarian lockdowns in Wuhan. Then the country basically carried on as normal while the rest of the world damaged their economies.
China emerged stronger, and the West weakened, which was likely the entire plan in the first place.
This is not even discussing the possibility that China created or spread the virus, but rather how China took advantage of the situation to position itself to become the global dominant superpower.
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