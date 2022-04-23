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Spiritual Insights about Cancer
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20 views • April 23, 2022
Spiritual Insights about Cancer
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
1. since we are aware that everything is energy and has its own frequency effecting everybody, does cancer has its own energy or frequency?
2. Is cancer a living energy we have within us and it radiate bad energy to destroy the body? Or do we create cancer by giving bad energy to ourselves?
3. Is cancer curable? Can chemotherapy cure cancer? Or radiation treatment can stop cancer from spreading?
4. How do emotions relate to creating cancer?
5. Is there meaning for each organ that has cancer, that we specifically need to focus on?
I mentioned Anita Moorjani in this video, it is very easy to find her, just type her name into a search engine.
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only: Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
1. since we are aware that everything is energy and has its own frequency effecting everybody, does cancer has its own energy or frequency?
2. Is cancer a living energy we have within us and it radiate bad energy to destroy the body? Or do we create cancer by giving bad energy to ourselves?
3. Is cancer curable? Can chemotherapy cure cancer? Or radiation treatment can stop cancer from spreading?
4. How do emotions relate to creating cancer?
5. Is there meaning for each organ that has cancer, that we specifically need to focus on?
I mentioned Anita Moorjani in this video, it is very easy to find her, just type her name into a search engine.
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only: Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
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