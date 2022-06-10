ON FIRE! Steve Bannon in rare form following the lies, smears & ommissions from last night’s primetime media-show trial of POTUS45.

“I Dare Merrick Garland, to Take that Crap There from Last Night, and Try to Indict Donald J. Trump!” – Steve Bannon ON FIRE Following Liz Cheney’s Failed Primetime Show Trial





Steve Bannon:"Let me reiterate this. Donald J. Trump won the presidency again on the 3rd of November on 2020. And Marc Elias and all you guys, and let’s leave the machines aside for all of you guys for another day but CISA already tells they can be hacked six ways from Sunday. That’s DHS. Donald J. Trump won the presidency. And he is the legitimate President of the United States. And your guy is illegitimate. And the American people are awakening to that. And we don’t care what you have to say. And I dare Merrick Garland to take that crap there last night and try to indict Donald J. Trump. We dare you. Because we want to impeach. We’re going to win in November and we’re going to impeach you and everybody around you! Screw Merrick Garland!"