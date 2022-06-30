EyeWitness to Heroic Front line doctors

Renowned Journalist Michael Capuzzo has been a witness and reporter covering the heroic frontline doctors and their fights to save lives with Ivermectin for COVID-19. Since the beginning of the COVID years he has been working closely with the lead doctors piloting front line treatment with Ivermectin. Michael Capuzzo and Dr. Peter Breggin explore the origins of heroism in our lives and do an aside on how to deal with family members who won't "listen" even when the jabs make them and other family members deathly ill.



Michael Capuzzo is one of the country’s most honored writers. A native of Boston, his six books include two critically acclaimed New York Times nonfiction bestsellers, Close to Shore and The Murder Room. His books and articles have been nominated six times for the Pulitzer Prize, twice for the National Book Award, and for the Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America. Among more than 100 journalism awards, Mike is a winner of the National Headliner Award and was a finalist for the Livingston Award and for the Gold Dagger Award for best nonfiction book of the year from the British Crime Writer's Association in London. His books are international bestsellers and his stories have been widely anthologized.



Mike Capuzzo is writing his current book on Dr. Pierre Kory, and the FLCCC. He publishes the substack site RESCUE with his wife Teresa to tell the truth about pandemic science. Peter and Ginger Breggin are guest contributors to the RESCUE substack. Viewers can locate the substack at RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo | Substack.