A Real Virus or A Computer Model? | Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The David Knight Show
Published 16 hours ago

[Sept 15th, 2023]

Dr. Andrew Kaufman appeared on The David Knight Show to discuss the endless loop of circular reasoning behind most “scientific” protocols today. How do scientists actually discover “viruses?” What does the PCR method actually do if it cannot be used to detect a pathogen? Why do vaccines have so many detrimental effects and how does the pharmaceutical industry continuously get away with it? Is the Wuhan lab story meant to serve as a distraction from the scale of fraud that we’re actually facing? Watch this insightful interview until the very end to find to answers!

