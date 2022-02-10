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This Medical Data From The US DoD Is Explosive – Mainstream Media Has Been Ordered To Ignore It
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246 views • February 10, 2022
On February 1st, 2022, US Senator Ron Johnson sent a letter to DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighting the dramatic rise in adverse events reported in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) after the vaccines were rolled out to the military. If the vaccines are truly “safe and effective,” these increases are difficult to explain.
The original data
Here are the resources with the original data:
– Johnson’s 3 page letter to DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin III (https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/FB6DDD42-4755-4FDC-BEE9-50E402911E02)
– Renz Law home page (includes video interviews) (https://renz-law.com/)
– Renz Law page on the DMED data with graphs (summary of the data) (https://renz-law.com/attorney-tom-renz-whistleblowers-dmed-defense-medical-epidemiology-database-reveals-incredibly-disturbing-spikes-in-diseases-infertility-injuries-across-the-board-after-the-military-was-forced-to/)
– The Excel spreadsheet with all the numbers. Note that the numbers in the purple coded rows are the “corrected” data which was issued after the “glitch” was noticed. Hospitalized means the patient was in the hospital. Ambulatory are the stats for outpatients. Also note that the percentage calculation is wrong: they should have subtracted 1 since a “2X increase” is the same as a “100% increase.”
More on this: https://renz-law.com/
More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/this-medical-data-from-the-us-dod-is-explosive-mainstream-media-has-been-ordered-to-ignore-it/
The original data
Here are the resources with the original data:
– Johnson’s 3 page letter to DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin III (https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/FB6DDD42-4755-4FDC-BEE9-50E402911E02)
– Renz Law home page (includes video interviews) (https://renz-law.com/)
– Renz Law page on the DMED data with graphs (summary of the data) (https://renz-law.com/attorney-tom-renz-whistleblowers-dmed-defense-medical-epidemiology-database-reveals-incredibly-disturbing-spikes-in-diseases-infertility-injuries-across-the-board-after-the-military-was-forced-to/)
– The Excel spreadsheet with all the numbers. Note that the numbers in the purple coded rows are the “corrected” data which was issued after the “glitch” was noticed. Hospitalized means the patient was in the hospital. Ambulatory are the stats for outpatients. Also note that the percentage calculation is wrong: they should have subtracted 1 since a “2X increase” is the same as a “100% increase.”
More on this: https://renz-law.com/
More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/this-medical-data-from-the-us-dod-is-explosive-mainstream-media-has-been-ordered-to-ignore-it/
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