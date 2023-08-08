X22 REPORT Ep 3133b - Confirmed, Trump, Space Force, MI Caught Them All, End Of Occupation, Game Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3133b - August 7, 2023

Confirmed, Trump, Space Force, MI Caught Them All, End Of Occupation, Game Over





The [DS] is going after Trump with everything they have. Think about they chose the most corrupt prosecutor who does not follow the rule of law who had cases overturned by the Supreme Court.





Trump truthed out Dr. Jan Halper Hayes who confirms the Space Force has all the evidence. Trump didn't want a civil war, he is waking the people up so the people have the ability to fight back. Trump ended the occupation and exposed the entire system. The 2024 election will show the [DS] once and for all who has the people and who is in control.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Field Of Greens

Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22

http://fieldofgreens.com