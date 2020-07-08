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Agenda
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12 views • July 08, 2020
Agenda is the first single off of my 2020 recordings. I wrote this song out of frustration. It is a feeling of just wanting to get away from all this and live in peace with my fellow humans.
Single will be released on all platforms on July 31st, 2020.
Written and recorded by Scott St. Louis. All rights reserved.
Mixer: Ulysses Noriega at The Laundry Room recording studios (Los Angeles)
Video by: Eric Burdett
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0KZ0x...
Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/sc...
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Scott-St-Louis...
Website: www.scottstlouismusic.com
Single will be released on all platforms on July 31st, 2020.
Written and recorded by Scott St. Louis. All rights reserved.
Mixer: Ulysses Noriega at The Laundry Room recording studios (Los Angeles)
Video by: Eric Burdett
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0KZ0x...
Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/sc...
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Scott-St-Louis...
Website: www.scottstlouismusic.com
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