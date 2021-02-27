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CDS 3. How to make Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) in less than 3 hours.
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3634 views • February 27, 2021
Normally, it takes from 40-70 hours to make a batch of Chlorine Dioxide Solution. However, thanks to some very intelligent experimenters around the world, a system has been developed to take 3ml's of Sodium Chlorite and make 100 ml's of CDS. This means that more people can quickly make it in their homes to help treat diseases like covid-19, diabetes, cancers, allergies, arthritis, UTI's, Sinus Infections ect etc etc. Come and learn how to make this in a newer quick way. It is not that hard once you have done it yourself. The containers and caps that I purchased for this costs about $10.
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