The West Must Leave - Covid Destroying Businesses

Will western Canada separate?Canada is a deeply divided country. Western alienation is at its worst point in our history and for a the first time, separation has become a digestible idea to many Canadians. Alberta is particularly alienated as it serves as the province that contributes a great deal to the country's economy, but is often not treated with respect.The energy sector is seemingly a major component of the alienation. Albertans are losing their jobs in oil and gas due to environmental goals set by the Trudeau Liberals. Nonetheless, while Albertans are seemingly stifled due to their "draconian" sources of energy, Canada continues to import Saudi oil and urban Liberal Torontonians can't tell the difference.Survey suggests Sask. residents want Western Canada to separate49% of Westerners say the federal government has become virtually irrelevant to themA recent survey suggests Saskatchewan residents think Western Canada would be better off if it separates from the rest of the nation.The Environics Institute polled 5,732 people online, across all Canadian provinces and territories, from December 2018 to January 2019.In Saskatchewan, 53 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement, "Western Canada gets so few benefits from being part of Canada that they might as well go it on their own."Google and Facebook got growing share of federal ad dollars after Justin Trudeau took powerGoogle and Facebook received a growing share of the federal government’s advertising budget after the Trudeau Liberals took power, as Ottawa quadrupled how much it spent each year on ads from the American web giants between 2015 and 2019.Responding to questions from the Star, Public Services and Procurement Canada provided figures that show the federal government spent at least $3.9 million advertising on Google and Facebook in 2015-16, the first fiscal year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals took power.The pandemic helped the rich get richer — and destroyed the finances of manyThe bifurcated economy that took shape in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic destroyed the lives, savings and small businesses of innumerable Americans, but the year wasn’t a financial washout for everyone.Between roughly mid-March and Dec. 22, the United States gained 56 new billionaires, according to the Institute for Policy Studies, bringing the total to 659. The wealth held by that small cadre of Americans has jumped by more than $1 trillion in the months since the pandemic began.Pandemic Panic To Usher In The UN’s 2030 Agenda Ten Years EarlySustainable Development, aka Technocracy, is the endgame of the global elite who want control over all resources on earth, including people. The “Great Panic of 2020” has been weaponized to create the biggest economic coup in the history of the world.I would again note that control over political structures is incidental to control over all economic functions. When Technocracy prevails, elected politicians of all stripes will be summarily dismissed and engineers and scientists will run the world directly. For citizens, this is the essence of scientific dictatorship: there is no need for representative government because systems will be run autonomously via algorithm.Johns Hopkins Retracts Article Saying COVID-19 Has 'Relatively No Effect on Deaths' in U.S.The article claimed that “in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.”Wait, what? Really?That’s what it says. And, it should come as no surprise that the article was retracted within days.Luckily, a back-up copy remains on The Wayback Machine, and we can still read it.