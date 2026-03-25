NWO: The world is controlled by a dark satanic cult (2)

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According to Catherine Austin Fitts, inter-dimensional satanic beings are controlling this world and that points to Revelation 12;9 as satan deceives the whole world.





Satan or the dragon gives his power to the beast in Revelation 13:2. The beast is the Vatican as it is described in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. Satan lives at the Vatican: https://abcnews.com/Travel/chief-exorcist-rev-gabriele-amorth-devil-vatican/story?id=10073040