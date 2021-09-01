Bullet Proof Your Mornings - The Power of Early Morning Walking for Metabolism and Mindset

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#earlymorning #walking #cultivatingchange
It wasn't until I started juggling multiple jobs that I understood why no one has time to focus on their health and fitness. The demands of a productive and full day get overwhelming quickly and the best of intentions fall to the wayside.
The only time a lot of people have to themselves is bright and early and this time can be used for one the most powerful and basic forms of movement we have - walking.
The benefits of walking are legion:
1. Burns fats for fuel
2. Improves digestion and blood flow
3. Extends fasting window
4. Up-regulates fat metabolism genes
5. Get you outside (vitamin d)
6. No barrier to entry
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