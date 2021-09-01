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Bullet Proof Your Mornings - The Power of Early Morning Walking for Metabolism and Mindset
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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91 views • September 01, 2021
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#earlymorning #walking #cultivatingchange

It wasn't until I started juggling multiple jobs that I understood why no one has time to focus on their health and fitness. The demands of a productive and full day get overwhelming quickly and the best of intentions fall to the wayside.

The only time a lot of people have to themselves is bright and early and this time can be used for one the most powerful and basic forms of movement we have - walking.

The benefits of walking are legion:
1. Burns fats for fuel
2. Improves digestion and blood flow
3. Extends fasting window
4. Up-regulates fat metabolism genes
5. Get you outside (vitamin d)
6. No barrier to entry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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