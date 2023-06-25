Create New Account
Footage reported as Fire Extinguishing at the site of the Fall of the Ka-52 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Shot Down by anti-aircraft Weapons of the 'Wagner' PMC in the Voronezh region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Yesterday - Supposed Footage of fire extinguishing at the site of the fall of the Ka-52 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, shot down by anti-aircraft weapons of the Wagner PMC in the Voronezh region. There are still unanswered questions about this. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin said it was an accident, and he will compensate the families, 5 million rubles each.

Both crew members were killed.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

