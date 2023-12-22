The No. 1 Toxin to Cut in 2024: Fluoride - History of This Toxic Substance | Replay Ep 146

If Fluoride has never been proven to prevent cavities and has a “poison warning” on the toothpaste tube, (if a child ingests even a “pea-sized” amount) why are we using it? Why is it in our dental health protocols and public water? Jason Christoff joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to talk about the power of repetitive messaging and how it has influenced our health guidance.

The popular Self-Sabotage Wellness Coach also dives into the historical 666 underpinnings of Twitter’s new name ‘X’, Facebook now as Meta and the various words and symbols that we are surrounded with that have been used negatively throughout history.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Email: [email protected]

https://courses.jchristoff.com/





FREE Fluoride Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





To watch and share our latest documentary go to ShotDead.org

Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS





Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state