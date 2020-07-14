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Coronavirus A population control plan
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42 views • July 14, 2020
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Vernon Coleman
114K subscribers
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why he thinks we are being manipulated and how the twin evils of lockdown and social distancing are being used to control the global population.
For more unbiased, honest information about the coronavirus and many other matters please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement. Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
Vernon Coleman
114K subscribers
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why he thinks we are being manipulated and how the twin evils of lockdown and social distancing are being used to control the global population.
For more unbiased, honest information about the coronavirus and many other matters please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement. Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
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