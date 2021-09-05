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COVID-19, Technocracy and Sustainable Development with Dana Ashlie & Patrick Wood || Unmissable!
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82 views • September 05, 2021
Dana Ashlie interviews Patrick Wood to discuss what is actually happening in the name of an 'emergency'. Division is everywhere and most are rearranging the chairs on the deck of the titanic rather than preparing for its plunge into the icy waters of an AI controlled Technocracy. Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and Technocracy.
* Mr. Patrick WOOD and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends - https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Speech - https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick Wood YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/TechnocracyNewsTrends
Patrick Wood Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyRising/
Spiro's video with Patrick - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn/
Mercola's interview with Patrick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAwC_SMFY
* Source: Dana Ashlie's channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* Mr. Patrick WOOD and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends - https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Speech - https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick Wood YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/TechnocracyNewsTrends
Patrick Wood Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyRising/
Spiro's video with Patrick - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn/
Mercola's interview with Patrick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAwC_SMFY
* Source: Dana Ashlie's channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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