Tax Strike! Americans' Revolt Over Somali Fraud | What to Keep an Eye On In 2026 1/2/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
0
106 views • 1 day ago

Weekly News Report! Well, that escalated quickly. Even Margorie Taylor Green tweeted out the question everyone is asking. If 1/3 of all our taxes go to fraudsters, why should anyone pay up? Journalist Nick Shirley has lit a fire over Minnesota's rampant Somali daycare fraud that has spread to states like Ohio, showing massive abuse of taxpayer funding. Could 2026 be the year the government fears the people rather than the people fearing the IRS? Will Silver go to the moon? Will the US overthrow Maduro? Will Iran get its regime change? Will prices continue to rise? What to watch for in 2026! All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tax-strike/

Keywords
trumpnewslatest newsbreaking newstodays newsconservative newsmarjorie taylor greenemtgtax revoltnick shirleysamoli day care
