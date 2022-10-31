Russian Army Soldier's Daily Routine in the NWO Zone from First Person Camera View.

Russian Army soldier's daily routine in the NWO zone from first person
A member of the Russian Armed Forces engages the enemy using a GM-94 hand grenade launcher and an AK-74M.
Video: @zvezdanews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.