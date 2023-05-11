Monkeypox RESURGENCE Among Gays: Gays Used As Guinea Pigs To Test EXPERIMENTAL Vaccines

Stew Peters Show





May 10, 2023





The New York Times is heaping praise on gays for stopping a disease they caused.

Dr. Lee Merritt is here to talk about how the media and elite are conditioning the public to play “disease whack-o-mole”.

It’s a familiar playbook that starts with convincing a group of people who are at risk to get a vaccine.

Decades ago Anthony Fauci pushed Hepatitis vaccines on the gay population and then several months later the AIDS epidemic was in full swing.

The latest psyop is the Marburg virus and some are already claiming the public will need to be vaccinated against it.

The media’s constant coverage of new diseases and new deaths is designed to hide the truth about people dying suddenly from the Covi-19 vaccine bioweapon.

Many new illnesses are likely vaccine induced autoimmune deficiency syndrome.

We must take back the language from the elites who are constantly lying to us.

If someone dies suddenly it should be called “Vaccine Induced Death Syndrome”.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2n3sae-monkeypox-resurgence-among-gays-gays-used-as-guinea-pigs-to-test-experiment.html



