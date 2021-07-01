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Satanist Fauci and George Carlin: 'Two Americas' [01.06.2021]
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213 views • July 01, 2021
George Carlin: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=george%20carlin&;kind=video
'Fauci continues fueling the divide that's destroying the U.S. by spreading divisive mantra so the vaxxed alienate the unvaxxed.'
58,632 views Jul 1, 2021
Memology 101 - 414K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KODQvus0CUc
'Fauci continues fueling the divide that's destroying the U.S. by spreading divisive mantra so the vaxxed alienate the unvaxxed.'
58,632 views Jul 1, 2021
Memology 101 - 414K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KODQvus0CUc
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