Illusion #2: Whale breaches on gymnasium basketball court

This is the second of three I will put on my channel that challenge you to not believe everything you see.
Here you see hundreds of people watching and reacting to a whale coming out of, and plunging back into their gymnasium floor complete with splashing water that touches none of them.
I am working up to a point here. Technology can now put apparently credible UN-REALITY right before our eyes and our brains will believe it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.