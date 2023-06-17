Create New Account
Illusion #2: Whale breaches on gymnasium basketball court
153 views
Bitterroot Bugler
Published a day ago |

This is the second of three I will put on my channel that challenge you to not believe everything you see. 

Here you see hundreds of people watching and reacting to a whale coming out of, and plunging back into their gymnasium floor complete with splashing water that touches none of them.

I am working up to a point here. Technology can now put apparently credible UN-REALITY right before our eyes and our brains will believe it.


deceptionillusionpsychological warfaredisbeliefbrain challenge

