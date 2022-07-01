AMAZON RAISES THE DEAD WITH ALEXA - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220630/
This week on the New World Next Week: the increasingly inaccurately named North Atlantic Treaty Organization sets its sights on the Asia-Pacific; the Dutch government cracks down on farming and farmers' protests; and Amazon demonstrates creepy dead grandma voice technology on Alexa.