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The Satanic Matrix: Part II, Mind Controlled Slaves. The Film
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570 views • November 20, 2021
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Satan, The god of This World. Be Not Deceived, The Film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdhEevImgH0&;t=11443s
This channel is a Christian ministry that preaches the truth of Jesus Christ along with exposing evil. I am also a Naturopath so I also share suppressed information regarding health and nutrition.
Galatians 5:19-25 "The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; HATRED, discord, jealousy, FITS OF RAGE, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that THOSE WHO LIVE LIKE THIS WILL NOT INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit".
PLEASE ALSO WATCH THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS FROM THIS MINISTRY:
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A Mad World: The Beginning Of The End. Part II, The Final Symphony.
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The Satanic Matrix: Part I, The Slavery Of The Mind. The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iuuAsZFGAlAj/
Flat Earth: Let God Be True, And Every Man A Liar, The Film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3veBoR6QUCI
Brandy Vaughan: A Warrior For Truth. The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbZd6MGcqKY3/
Pornography: The Destroyer of The Mind, Body & Soul.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uKzzef6oh3/
Porn Is A River of Deceit, It Pulls Down:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AhBIfaHtBQ0h/
What Is Pizzagate?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HrrcAAPMmLv8/
And This Is That Spirit Of Antichrist...
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Absurdity Becomes The Normal...A Satanic Principle. The Film
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8YTKk9DJXc/
A Mad World: Part III, The Beginning of The End. The Encore.
This is a comprehensive film regarding the covid plandemic, covid vaccines and the Luciferians plan to enslave all of humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L3dZSnIXRfRs/
Technology Is The End Game: Part 1, Slaves On A Digital Planatation.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbfeHxGpJWIo/
Conspiracy Of Silence: Child Lives Matter, The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oko24VT2La1a/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Amoung Us. Part 1, Pizzagate.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DAVRmonLVVGV/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us. Part II, Hollywood & Disney.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q1XKeIuBlT5X/
Mandela Effect: Lucifer's Machine Part I, The Design.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mQ892vlon2mD/
Mandela Effect: Lucifer's Machine Part II, The Construct.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QMvm2ygnWA
Time Changer, Christian Movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3T6vR0wj1RDt/
Amish Grace: Christian Movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S50NtOmKW9t1/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #1, Falling Away To The Antichrist.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8fNRu8EL5Qwp/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #2, Are There Few Who Are Saved?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lc0LE0MtpnTT/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #3. Do Not Love The World, Overcome it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3LXIBp1kefZ/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #4, Sinners In The Hands Of An Angry God.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3pltp1NEd4VE/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #5, The Beginning Of The End.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ebN8D7BGXtGw/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #6, When Time Shall Be No More.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojg5lYsrIyAZ/
Satan, The god of This World. Be Not Deceived, The Film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdhEevImgH0&;t=11443s
This channel is a Christian ministry that preaches the truth of Jesus Christ along with exposing evil. I am also a Naturopath so I also share suppressed information regarding health and nutrition.
Galatians 5:19-25 "The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; HATRED, discord, jealousy, FITS OF RAGE, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that THOSE WHO LIVE LIKE THIS WILL NOT INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit".
PLEASE ALSO WATCH THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS FROM THIS MINISTRY:
I Know The Wayamker...Whom Shall I Fear?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LYehX06lj7ML/
The Hope Filled Path Is Narrow: Kirk Cameron & Phil Robertson.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4yrwdffb7GuU/
A Mad World: The Beginning Of The End. Part II, The Final Symphony.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ryh95gf4dIzJ/
The Satanic Matrix: Part I, The Slavery Of The Mind. The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iuuAsZFGAlAj/
Flat Earth: Let God Be True, And Every Man A Liar, The Film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3veBoR6QUCI
Brandy Vaughan: A Warrior For Truth. The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbZd6MGcqKY3/
Pornography: The Destroyer of The Mind, Body & Soul.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uKzzef6oh3/
Porn Is A River of Deceit, It Pulls Down:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AhBIfaHtBQ0h/
What Is Pizzagate?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HrrcAAPMmLv8/
And This Is That Spirit Of Antichrist...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pe3sXYjPI14M/
Absurdity Becomes The Normal...A Satanic Principle. The Film
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8YTKk9DJXc/
A Mad World: Part III, The Beginning of The End. The Encore.
This is a comprehensive film regarding the covid plandemic, covid vaccines and the Luciferians plan to enslave all of humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L3dZSnIXRfRs/
Technology Is The End Game: Part 1, Slaves On A Digital Planatation.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbfeHxGpJWIo/
Conspiracy Of Silence: Child Lives Matter, The Film.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oko24VT2La1a/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Amoung Us. Part 1, Pizzagate.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DAVRmonLVVGV/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us. Part II, Hollywood & Disney.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q1XKeIuBlT5X/
Mandela Effect: Lucifer's Machine Part I, The Design.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mQ892vlon2mD/
Mandela Effect: Lucifer's Machine Part II, The Construct.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QMvm2ygnWA
Time Changer, Christian Movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3T6vR0wj1RDt/
Amish Grace: Christian Movie:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S50NtOmKW9t1/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #1, Falling Away To The Antichrist.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8fNRu8EL5Qwp/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #2, Are There Few Who Are Saved?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lc0LE0MtpnTT/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #3. Do Not Love The World, Overcome it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3LXIBp1kefZ/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #4, Sinners In The Hands Of An Angry God.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3pltp1NEd4VE/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #5, The Beginning Of The End.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ebN8D7BGXtGw/
The Church Of The Remnant: Message #6, When Time Shall Be No More.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojg5lYsrIyAZ/
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