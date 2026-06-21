JD Vance Doesn't Deny Genocide in Lebanon - when reporter asked, "Are you ready to stop genocide in Lebanon?

JD Vance Doesn't Deny Genocide in Lebanon



A reporter asked VP JD Vance directly: "Are you ready to stop genocide in Lebanon? Israel has something like genocide in Lebanon. The main issue is stopping this."



Vance did not dispute the characterization, but pivoted instead to: "I think that the president United States and the United States of America have done more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world."

Adding:

BREAKING! A source close to the negotiating team tells Tasnim that Iran's delegation has left the negotiation venue in protest of Trump's threats.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded directly to Trump's threats amid the Geneva talks collapse: "Don't they ask themselves that if their threats actually worked, they wouldn't have reached today's desperation? We don't count American threats for anything."



He added a warning: "They'd better be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond to them in another way. Whatever they say, it is we who act."

About this:

TRUMP HAS ALREADY VIOLATED SECTION 1 OF THE MoU (MoU image was shown)

Trump just threatened to "hit Iran very hard again" over Lebanon, a direct breach of Section 1 of the Islamabad MoU, which binds both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

(@realDonaldTrump

Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP - Jun 21, 2026)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116788337995785578