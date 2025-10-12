BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Withstand Kratom Withdrawal 🌿 Potentiating the positive & mitigating the negative effects of Kratom
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
158 followers
21 views • 8 hours ago

The most hated man in the Kratom community (who's definitely not a crypto-KGB agent) drops some knowledge on Biohacking Kratom tolerance and opioid addiction with Nootropics and herbal Adaptogens.


1:40 Kratom's upsides

3:35 Is Kratom addictive?

4:45 Kratom withdrawal

5:54 Tapering

8:00 Cycling

9:45 Kratom alternatives

17:45 Memantine

21:00 Selank, Semax & Tianeptine

25:00 Kratom cofactor

26:20 Get a Biohacking consultation

27:30 Quality Kratom?


Everything mentioned here 📑 Read: Withstand Kratom Withdrawal

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/366-withstand-kratom-withdrawal

💲 Order

Selank https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Selank

Semax https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Semax

Memantine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Memantine


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
addictionkratomselankwithdrawalopioidsmemantinetianeptinelimitless mindset
