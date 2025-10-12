Withstand Kratom Withdrawal 🌿 Potentiating the positive & mitigating the negative effects of Kratom

The most hated man in the Kratom community (who's definitely not a crypto-KGB agent) drops some knowledge on Biohacking Kratom tolerance and opioid addiction with Nootropics and herbal Adaptogens.





1:40 Kratom's upsides

3:35 Is Kratom addictive?

4:45 Kratom withdrawal

5:54 Tapering

8:00 Cycling

9:45 Kratom alternatives

17:45 Memantine

21:00 Selank, Semax & Tianeptine

25:00 Kratom cofactor

26:20 Get a Biohacking consultation

27:30 Quality Kratom?





Everything mentioned here 📑 Read: Withstand Kratom Withdrawal

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/366-withstand-kratom-withdrawal

💲 Order

Selank https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Selank

Semax https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Semax

Memantine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Memantine





