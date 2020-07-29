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Christians and Self Defense
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44 views • July 29, 2020
The Apostle Paul prophesied that there would be brutal men in the last days. Is the Christian solution to carry handguns to "blow away" those who may try to harm them? Do real Christians need to fear like those in the world do? What should a Christian do if actually attacked? Is there a place for noise, light, or other deterrents? What about prayer? What did Jesus teach? What about the swords in the New Testament? What should Christians seek first and focus on? What did Ezra do when faced with the possibility of criminal gangs? What did the old Worldwide Church of God teach on the subject of self-defense? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is also available titled "Self-Defense and Christians" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/christian-self-defense.htm
A written article of related interest is also available titled "Self-Defense and Christians" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/christian-self-defense.htm
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