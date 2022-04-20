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mRNA Vaccines Lead to Spike Protein in Nucleus. 40 % RISE in ‘All Cause Deaths’? Dr. Urso
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117 views • April 20, 2022
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mRNA Vaccines Lead to Spike Protein Entering Nucleus, Rise in Vascular Events, 40 Percent Increase in ‘All Cause Deaths’: Dr. Urso
Facts MatterFACTS MATTER
ROMAN BALMAKOV
According to the CDC, last year, deaths among Americans aged 18 to 49 were up 40 percent. Even after removing all COVID-19 deaths, the spike remains uncanny. Why is that? And is it related to the U.S. government’s mass vaccination campaign?
We sat down with Dr. Richard Urso, a physician, scientist, and former director of Orbital Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center to discuss all things myocarditis, blood clotting, and vaccine injury.
Furthermore, we discussed how the synthetic materials within the mRNA-based vaccines act inside the body, how long spike protein production lasts, what effect it has on health, as well as the cause of athletes around the world dying from heart-related complications.
mRNA Vaccines Lead to Spike Protein Entering Nucleus, Rise in Vascular Events, 40 Percent Increase in ‘All Cause Deaths’: Dr. Urso
Facts MatterFACTS MATTER
ROMAN BALMAKOV
According to the CDC, last year, deaths among Americans aged 18 to 49 were up 40 percent. Even after removing all COVID-19 deaths, the spike remains uncanny. Why is that? And is it related to the U.S. government’s mass vaccination campaign?
We sat down with Dr. Richard Urso, a physician, scientist, and former director of Orbital Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center to discuss all things myocarditis, blood clotting, and vaccine injury.
Furthermore, we discussed how the synthetic materials within the mRNA-based vaccines act inside the body, how long spike protein production lasts, what effect it has on health, as well as the cause of athletes around the world dying from heart-related complications.
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