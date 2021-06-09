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CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS POISONING THE MINDS OF OUR YOUTH
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60 views • June 09, 2021
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The children get it. Countless study's have proven that children aren't born inherently racist. They are taught racism. Critical Race Theory (CRT) teaches nothing but racism, entitlement and superiority over others.
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.com
The children get it. Countless study's have proven that children aren't born inherently racist. They are taught racism. Critical Race Theory (CRT) teaches nothing but racism, entitlement and superiority over others.
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