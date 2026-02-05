BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epstein vs the Social Contract!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

Stefan Molyneux digs into the Epstein case, exploring what it means for the social contract. He points out that brushing it off as just another scandal misses the real shifts happening in society. Drawing a parallel to how people act in their own neighborhoods, he shows the stark gap in how the elite are held accountable compared to everyone else. That gap prompts questions about whether we can trust those in power and if our political systems hold up, pushing for a closer look at the uneven moral rules at play.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
trustevidencephilosophymoralityreasonelitesstefan molyneuxepsteinaccountabilitysocial contractsoloinstitutions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

Willow Tohi
GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

Morgan S. Verity
The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

Evangelyn Rodriguez
China’s CATL 5C Battery Breakthrough: The Final Nail for the Combustion Engine

China’s CATL 5C Battery Breakthrough: The Final Nail for the Combustion Engine

Mike Adams
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy