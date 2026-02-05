Epstein vs the Social Contract!

Stefan Molyneux digs into the Epstein case, exploring what it means for the social contract. He points out that brushing it off as just another scandal misses the real shifts happening in society. Drawing a parallel to how people act in their own neighborhoods, he shows the stark gap in how the elite are held accountable compared to everyone else. That gap prompts questions about whether we can trust those in power and if our political systems hold up, pushing for a closer look at the uneven moral rules at play.





