𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗙. 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱𝘆 𝗝𝗿. 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮-𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Some may think the medical fear-mongering and anti-freedom agenda just started in 2020 with the recent CV-19 narrative; but, for the many of us that have been battling tirelessly to defend freedom already know, the Pharma-Cartel's push of a dark agenda of control and exploitation cuts much deeper and has been going on for far longer.



Today is the One-Year Anniversary of this Important Moment in History (photo), Freedom Rallies in CA, and a Memorable RFK Jr. Speech on 2019.08.28.



This is an important chapter for the history books in the future.

We are living through another major civil rights movement.

The corporate sponsored government and media will not show.

Discrimination is real and religious freedom, medical freedom, and personal freedom are under attacked.



Robert F Kennedy Jr. speaks during a protest of CA SB276 -- a bill that allows discrimination and religious persecution legal and essentially eliminates ALL vaccine exemptions for California students to attend school.



(excerpt)

"'...'They' cannot win the debate in rational discourse, so their only option is to stop the debate all together...and, what is that about in a democracy?

...It was an axiom when I grew up that only tyrannies tried to silence critics; and, our country was great because we could have debates about any issue...we could meet all of the challengers on that ground of rational debate

...and, how is it that the Democratic party, that has stood against censorship for 200 years, is now at the forefront of this spear-tip of saying we need to censor criticism of pharmaceutical product.



Now I want to just remind all of you of something that happened two days ago in the state of Oklahoma. A district judge in that state fined pharmaceutical companies $555 million dollars for creating the opiate crisis. And, these are the companies that the democrats in this building are telling us we can safely trust with our children. These are the same companies that are killing...Americans because of an opiate addiction crisis that they created."



[the opiate crisis these companies created has killed]"...more children than all of the soldiers killed during the 20 years Vietnam War.

...and, the finding of that court was that crisis would not have happened accept, but for, the conduct, the deliberate purposeful conduct, of those pharmaceutical companies.

They created that crisis.



And, I can tell you this, from having seen all of the documents from the vaccine divisions of these companies...

That what they did in the opiate crisis looks like a Sunday-school compared to what they're doing with vaccines in this country...."

―Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



Watch the video for the full speech!