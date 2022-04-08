Brannon Howse: America's Dollar Ponzi Scheme and Why It Will Collapse

Howse also discusses hyperinflation and why governments suppress the gold price and lie about the real rate of inflation.





The full documentary mentioned in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNIE7qUePq8



Brannon Howse full show: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/worldview-radio-americas-dollar-ponzi-scheme-why-it-will-collapse-hyperinflation-and-why



