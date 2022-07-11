X22 REPORT - Think Twitter, Honeypots, 25th Amendment, Time to Restore Rule of Law, Scare Necessary Event

Ep. 2820b - Think Twitter, Honeypots, 25th Amendment, Time To Restore Rule Of Law, Scare Necessary Event



The [DS] have no place they can hide, the panic is real. Twitter deals goes south and now Twitter is in trouble. The NYT begins the process to remove Biden, right on schedule, how do you sneak one in. Trump says its time to restore the rule of law. Scare event coming, trust the plan, trust the military, the [DS]/Puppet masters are going to try to start a war, the fake news will build this up, people will think this is where we are headed. What other former President stepped in avoided a war? Did this set a precendent? Scavino sends message, Honeypots exposed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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