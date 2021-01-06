THE REVELATION OF 2021

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King James Version
20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.
21 To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ll7UxYkiak
Angel White