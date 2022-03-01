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Update 2-28-2022 Where are we heading
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31 views • March 01, 2022
Update 2-28-2022 Where are we heading?
British maritime Admiralty Law video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mddB7KwfjzE
How the USA Was Stolen by the D.C. Corporation-How Our Constitution and Common Law Was Replaced by Maritime Law and How Every US Citizen Was Enslaved. Hardcore Documented Proof
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/02/how-the-usa-was-stolen-by-the-d-c-corporation-how-our-constitution-and-common-law-was-replaced-by-maritime-law-and-how-every-us-citizen-was-enslaved-hardcore-documented-proof-3256771.html
British maritime Admiralty Law video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mddB7KwfjzE
How the USA Was Stolen by the D.C. Corporation-How Our Constitution and Common Law Was Replaced by Maritime Law and How Every US Citizen Was Enslaved. Hardcore Documented Proof
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/02/how-the-usa-was-stolen-by-the-d-c-corporation-how-our-constitution-and-common-law-was-replaced-by-maritime-law-and-how-every-us-citizen-was-enslaved-hardcore-documented-proof-3256771.html
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