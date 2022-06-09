INFRUITION 12.0, THE FIRST PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT IN ANCIENT SCRIPTURE

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SPECIAL EDITION: Infruition Fulfillment 12.0
He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say ye? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?
116 Holy Torah Predictions of Christ and 100 Fulfilled! The remainder is his return with an Iron Rod!
There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 11
Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8
Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI
Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0
Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg
Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk
Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y
Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8
INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)
INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA
INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo
INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?
There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!
Psalm2
1Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?