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INFRUITION 12.0, THE FIRST PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT IN ANCIENT SCRIPTURE
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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47 views • June 09, 2022

SPECIAL EDITION: Infruition Fulfillment 12.0

He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say ye? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?


116 Holy Torah Predictions of Christ and 100 Fulfilled! The remainder is his return with an Iron Rod!


There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 11

Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8


Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI


Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0


Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg


Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk


Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y


Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8


INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)

https://youtu.be/XgkIvNvbZ38

INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA


INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo

INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?

https://youtu.be/ycAok_y5Bsk


There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!

Psalm2

1Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?

Keywords
bible studyupdatetop tenpentecostneorevealed2022ott tvott tv scripture realityrussell ottott tv shows the worlda call for an uprisinggod rulesrabbi singertovia singerinfruitionancient scripture
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