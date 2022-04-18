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Kadyrov responds and calls out Zelensky - announces Phase 2 of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine
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230 views • April 18, 2022
Zelensky has stated that if his Azov forces are destroyed inside Azovstal (Mariupol)- then Ukraine will not participate in negotiations with Russia.
To interpret Kadyrov's words - the Ukrainian govt is not a legitimate govt (being controlled from across the Atlantic), and as such, is not in a position to voice conditions for restoration of peace.
Kadyrov calls on Ukrainian forces to lay down arms and promises amnesty, in anticipation of Phase 2 - the offensive on Donbass.
Thanks to Inessa S for the captioning
Follow her on Telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
To interpret Kadyrov's words - the Ukrainian govt is not a legitimate govt (being controlled from across the Atlantic), and as such, is not in a position to voice conditions for restoration of peace.
Kadyrov calls on Ukrainian forces to lay down arms and promises amnesty, in anticipation of Phase 2 - the offensive on Donbass.
Thanks to Inessa S for the captioning
Follow her on Telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
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