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April 10th 2021 MAAP Media covering We The People AZ Alliance in Nevada. Part 1
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April 10th 2021 Nevada Alliance + We The People AZ Alliance. The Lighting could have been stronger, but FOLKS the service and the comfort was beyond excellent what a great people working there very hospitable and place to stay AHERN Hotel. However the video do speak louder than words. Patriot's waiting for the AUDIT TO END WITH POSITIVE OUTCOME SO VOTERS CAN TRUST THE TALLY VOTING PROCCESS. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA Thanks all participance who also travel America mile to attend.by George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA
#georgenemeh #maapmedia
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA
#georgenemeh #maapmedia
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