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VACCINATED? EPIC REACTION! THOSE ARE SOME SMART MARINES! WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW!
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260 views • April 21, 2021
Video taken from We The Media. - "Disgrace" according to the left! Absolutely awesome and wise people! And these men and women do more for us than any pathetic politician could ever dream of. God Bless our men and women in uniform!
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