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Dr Jennifer Daniels - No Evidence From CDC That COVID as Advertised Exists on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.25.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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188 views • November 07, 2021

All of the vaccines have no effect on death rate. Each person gets to choose. HCQ and Ivermectin are effective, which means we’re not spreading anything person to person. Culprits for positive tests are worms, water, food, mosquitoes, and not washing hands before eating.

Measures haven’t been effective – masks, vaccines, social distancing. Only the weak are affected now, which is how worms work.

What’s told us by authorities doesn’t fit the available facts. You should feel confident in making up your own theory. Israel shows vaccine has no effectiveness and natural immunity is superior.

Excess deaths – some weeks none, with thousands of covid deaths, and vice versa. No association between covid deaths and excess deaths on the same week basis. Without correlation, can be no causation. Co-morbidities, season, and age are stronger determinants of death. CDC has no facts on which they base their recommendations.  Let your neighbors make their own decision. Vaccinations are not effective. Are no match for Delta variant. Prisoners had no difference in deaths if vaxxed or not.

-Illness from a road trip – increase fat content with meals, take activated charcoal between meals, increase water, take more Vitality capsules, poop 3 times a day.

-Prostate nodules – what to do?

-What does a positive test for HIV 1 and 2 mean? Difference between Lyme and lupus? Why are some people having long Covid?

-The modern day face of syphilis –it is a contaminant of vaccinations.

-There is no delta and no separate test for delta.

-Antibiotic revolution was a hoax. We’re going through the same revolution with vaccines.

-Caller Cameron has diplopia. Eat brain.

-For a gallstone, take bitters starting from ¼ tsp and work up to 1 TB. Need more flow.

-Small willow flower herb tea helps grey hair.

-Caller asks how to use the paste version of Ivermectin. Tablets for humans are exactly the same as what’s sold for horses and dogs in animal supply stores. Don’t take more often than every 30 days or every 15 days for severe infestations.

-Skin rashes – weak liver or not enough collagen.

-Cooking pots and pans – which materials are best?

-Recommendations for the nerve pain of shingles?

-Degenerative discs – chicken feet or skin and pig, especially pigtail. Cook it until it falls apart and eat the whole thing.

-Is all cholesterol good? Is all fat good?

-Let’s Get Checked is the name of the home thyroid test.

-Nancy is worried about vaccine shedding.

-Myocardia ischemia – what to do?

-Listener wants to know about Raynaud’s.

-Hydra and other things are found moving in the vax. These can be only be passed on through the fecal-oral route.

 

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Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

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https://www.oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-your-health-questions-answered-october-25-2021/

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