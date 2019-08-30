Trump Aide And Oval Office 'Gatekeeper' Fired For 'Leaking' - 1615-9A

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Madeleine Westerhout, the now-former special assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations, had worked for the president since the transition. But she shared details about Trump, his family and his time in the White House during an off-the-record chat with reporters. E-Militia Article: Trump Aide And Oval Office ‘Gatekeeper’ Fired For ‘Leaking’ http://ow.ly/97PJ30prxXM
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