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Odell brewing Co.90 Shilling Amber Ale 4.25/5
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20 views • May 30, 2021
Odell Brewing Company gives us their flagship German style altbier altho she is alternately billed as an amber ale as well.
On the nose she is nice, light and beery with a bit of the bread, not so much the caramel. The initial hit is thin and flavorful, toasty from the roasted malts leading into a fast middle. A nice full mouth fill leads to her finishing off dirty and dry. This is a solid brew.
5.3 ABV ,32 IBUs, the SRM is beautiful burnished copper is 45
Thanks for sharing a cold one with me .Also thank you for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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On the nose she is nice, light and beery with a bit of the bread, not so much the caramel. The initial hit is thin and flavorful, toasty from the roasted malts leading into a fast middle. A nice full mouth fill leads to her finishing off dirty and dry. This is a solid brew.
5.3 ABV ,32 IBUs, the SRM is beautiful burnished copper is 45
Thanks for sharing a cold one with me .Also thank you for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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