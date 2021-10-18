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INDOCTRINATION:- Google & Wikipedia & fake fact checkers: How CDC gained control of function of the CORONAVIRUS
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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30 views • October 18, 2021
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf
The CDC Has Property Rights on Coronavirus

In 2007, the CDC obtained a patent on coronavirus. The CDC also got patents
on detecting and measuring the coronavirus. Thus, it has certain property rights.

The federal government funded so-called “gain of function” research to make
coronavirus and influenza more deadly or transmissible. For example, one
researcher made the deadly “bird flu” airborne. In 2014, this dangerous research
was suspended. But that very year, our government began funding the research
offshore at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Over six years, it paid $3.37
million dollars. The federal government now has property rights over vaccines for
the coronavirus, which may have escaped from Wuhan. So, do you trust the
CDC on COVID-19?
https://www.cchfreedom.org/files/files/HFM%2008%2026%2020.pdf


see also Ralph S. Baric https://sph.unc.edu/adv_profile/ralph-s-baric-phd/
Keywords
dossieranthonyfauciralphbaric
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