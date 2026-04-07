Hezbollah showing the targeting of an IDF military installation in the Krayot area, north of Haifa, using an R-17 Elbrus (Scud-B) tactical ballistic missile

Hezbollah has released footage showing the targeting of an IDF military installation in the Krayot area, north of Haifa, using an R-17 Elbrus (Scud-B) tactical ballistic missile.

These missiles were reportedly transferred from Syria to Hezbollah in the late 2000s, but until now there had been no direct evidence confirming their presence in the group’s arsenal.

Adding:

At the parking areas and in the main hangar of the Al Dafra airbase in Abu Dhabi, which are used by GlobalEye AWACS aircraft and C-235 transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force, new damages are now visible.

Adding:

❗️— Iran told Pakistan it holds 15,000 missiles and 45,000 drones – WSJ

Adding:

Increasing demands from Congress members to remove Trump

Robert Garcia, Congress member:

🔹 Donald Trump has lost his mind, and his threats to destroy the Iranian people must be taken seriously.

🔹 He is out of control, and the cabinet and his associates must be loyal to the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment; he must be removed.