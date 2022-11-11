Footage of Damage - Blown Up Antonovsky Bridge - After the Withdrawal of our Russian Troops in Kherson. - 111122

Footage from the blown up Antonovsky bridge in Kherson

Destruction of the Antonovsky bridge after the withdrawal of our troops

The railway bridge, which is located next to Antonovsky, was also destroyedThe grouping of Russian troops was finally withdrawn from the right to the left bank of the Dnieper last night.

Every bridge and crossing was destroyed.

The Kremlin about the abandonment of Kherson.

1. Kherson region remains a subject of the Russian Federation. There is no change in her status.

2. The Russian Federation has no regrets about accepting it into its composition.

3. The position of Ukraine makes it impossible to achieve the goals of the SMO by peaceful means.

4. SMO in Ukraine will continue. The SMO may end once its stated objectives have been achieved.

🇷🇺⚡️Russian Ministry of Defense: at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper was completed

🇷🇺⚡️All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper — RF Ministry of Defense

🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen were blown up on minefields, trying to disrupt the crossing of Russian troops across the Dnieper - Russian Defense Ministry





