Brighteon Broadcast News, July 24, 2024 – BOMBSHELL leaked video confirms Secret Service sniper team STOOD DOWN while shots were fired

- Bombshell news and a new song release. (0:03)

- AR-15 features and their implications for a smaller-framed person. (8:08)

- Secret Service team and sniper location in shooting. (19:52)

- Assassination attempt on President Trump, conflicting information on shooter's identity and weapons. (23:08)

- JFK assassination, focusing on 10 shots fired and possible cover-up. (35:39)

- Audio recording of gunshots and screams. (41:58)

- Whether a person tossed a rifle during a political rally. (52:05)

- Assassination attempt on President Trump, with focus on Secret Service agent Greg and his role in the event. (57:20)

- Border security, Secret Service Director criticized. (1:02:52)

- Government abuse of power and assassination attempt on Trump. (1:21:58)

- Potential intentional security breach at Trump rally. (1:27:08)

- Assassination attempt on Trump, possible government involvement. (1:31:24)

- Legal challenges to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and recent court victories. (1:41:09)

- Medical kidnapping and child abuse in schools. (1:51:42)

- Parental rights, federal agencies, and constitutional justification. (2:02:49)





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





