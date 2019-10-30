8 Surprising Health Benefits of Eating Broccoli Every Day

Broccoli is a low calorie food that is very rich in nutrients that make sure our body is working correctly and prevent various diseases.With its high content of vitamins and nutrients like vitamins A, B, C and K, fiber, folate, potassium, selenium, manganese, tryptophan and phosphorus, it can be used in any type of diet.The best way to consume it is steamed, with leaves and stems, for 20 minutes.You can also microwave it for 3 minutes, sauté it for 5 minutes so it won’t lose its minerals or eat it raw.If this famous little “tree” isn’t a part of your diet yet, then here are eight reasons why you should eat broccoli everyday:1. It’s a Natural Anti-Inflammatory2. It Facilitates Digestion3. It Improves Bowel Movement4. It Protects Our Eyes5. It Reduces Cholesterol Levels6. It Prevents Heart Diseases7. It strengthens Our Bones8. It Prevents CancerMany people think that broccoli is an unpleasant food, but it can be very beneficial to your body, as you can see.So don’t hesitate and include it in your diet as soon as possible!----------------------------------------For more information and references, check the article on our blog:Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Natural Cures channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment and with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, promptly contact your health care provider.