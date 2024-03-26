Leah Cushman sets the record straight at the New Hampshire house special committee on DCYF 3/25/24





Before government takes anything from someone due process requires a trial by a jury of your peers moving by the common law and you all swore to abide by it.





DCYF administrative tribunals are unconstitutional.





The prior DCYF video she mentions from Andrew Noyes can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/eU17B3EVkEM





The SEC v. Jarkesy case she mentions can be seen here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-859.html





The Thomas Massie video she mentions can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/NQyVW5JaSVY





Taken from the live stream here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/f0B7Ye8i3cw?feature=shared