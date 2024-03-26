Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leah Cushman sets the record straight at the New Hampshire house special committee on DCYF 3/25/24
channel image
Mr.B
0 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

Leah Cushman sets the record straight at the New Hampshire house special committee on DCYF 3/25/24


Before government takes anything from someone due process requires a trial by a jury of your peers moving by the common law and you all swore to abide by it.


DCYF administrative tribunals are unconstitutional.


The prior DCYF video she mentions from Andrew Noyes can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/eU17B3EVkEM


The SEC v. Jarkesy case she mentions can be seen here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-859.html


The Thomas Massie video she mentions can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/NQyVW5JaSVY


Taken from the live stream here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/f0B7Ye8i3cw?feature=shared

Keywords
freedomconstitutioncourtlawjurycpstrialoathwethepeoplecommonlawdueprocessnewhampshiremaximdcyfleahcushmancourtofrecord

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket