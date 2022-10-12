Exposing the Virus, Watch the Water, Why is Venom involved?

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Why did CNN have articles linking snake venom to the virus in 2020? Why are there numerous white papers, health journal articles, discussing how 2019 nCov was connected to snake venom? All of this has been right under our noses, in full view to read. Dr. Ardis has been studying this and more over the past year. "Watch the Water" was a documentary released as a world premiere in April, 2021, by Stew Peters and Dr. Ardis with over 4.2 millions views so far on Rumble. He joins us today with the documented proof backing up this theory and exposing who was behind it!
He is the host of The Dr Ardis Show as well as CEO of ArdisLabs. You can find his show on Rumble and Vokalnow.
Trulabs - https://trulabs.com/
Ardis Labs - https://ardislabs.com/
Dr Ardis Show VokalNow - https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
Watch the Water Documentary - https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
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