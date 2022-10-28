NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/27/2022

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The story in today's update is something that the leftist/socialists in this country like Biden, Harris, Newsome, Grisham, Whitmer and others are working almost overtime to get rid of. And that is the right of American's to defend themselves, their families and their homes. We can't continue on this road to ruin the left has us on.