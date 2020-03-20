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The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Part 5: Fairness
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5 views • March 20, 2020
Here in Africa, we used to be known for our fairness. Blacks used to comment on this positive aspect of us. It ties back, yet again, to the truth.
Demanding of equality of treatment and standards among ourselves. Modern blindness to the existence of a class system and elite among ourselves. Leaders must behave with same values as ourselves and be punished accordingly.
Demanding of equality of treatment and standards among ourselves. Modern blindness to the existence of a class system and elite among ourselves. Leaders must behave with same values as ourselves and be punished accordingly.
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